Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Lowers Holdings in TransAlta Co. (NYSE:TAC)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP reduced its stake in shares of TransAlta Co. (NYSE:TAC – Free Report) (TSE:TA) by 10.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 679,866 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 76,767 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in TransAlta were worth $4,813,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. NBC Securities Inc. increased its position in TransAlta by 156.3% during the first quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 4,100 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in shares of TransAlta by 1,381.5% during the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 4,237 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 3,951 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of TransAlta in the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Mather Group LLC. acquired a new position in TransAlta in the second quarter valued at $64,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in TransAlta in the first quarter valued at $66,000. 59.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE TAC opened at $10.20 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.58 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.43, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.84. TransAlta Co. has a one year low of $5.94 and a one year high of $10.73. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $9.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.68.

TransAlta ( NYSE:TAC Get Free Report ) (TSE:TA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $425.37 million during the quarter. TransAlta had a net margin of 18.41% and a return on equity of 47.71%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.17 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that TransAlta Co. will post 0.75 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Sunday, September 1st were given a $0.044 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 30th. This is a positive change from TransAlta’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. This represents a $0.18 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.73%. TransAlta’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 10.97%.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered TransAlta from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th.

TransAlta Corporation engages in the development, production, and sale of electric energy. It operates through Hydro, Wind and Solar, Gas, Energy Transition, and Energy Marketing segments. The Hydro segment holds interest of approximately 922 megawatts (MW) of owned hydroelectric generating capacity located in Alberta, British Columbia, and Ontario.

