Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Purchases 191,436 Shares of Enfusion, Inc. (NYSE:ENFN)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Enfusion, Inc. (NYSE:ENFN – Free Report) by 57.5% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 524,142 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 191,436 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Enfusion were worth $4,466,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ENFN. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Enfusion during the first quarter worth about $44,000. RiverPark Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Enfusion during the second quarter worth $68,000. Arizona State Retirement System acquired a new position in Enfusion during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $86,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new position in Enfusion in the first quarter valued at about $102,000. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in Enfusion in the first quarter valued at $109,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ENFN opened at $8.98 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 299.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.92. The business’s 50-day moving average is $8.50 and its 200-day moving average is $8.89. Enfusion, Inc. has a 1 year low of $7.52 and a 1 year high of $10.45.

Enfusion ( NYSE:ENFN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $49.46 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $50.27 million. Enfusion had a return on equity of 6.17% and a net margin of 1.98%. Analysts anticipate that Enfusion, Inc. will post 0.07 EPS for the current year.

Enfusion, Inc provides software-as-a-service solutions for investment management industry in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides Portfolio Management System, which generates a real-time investment book of record that consists of valuation and risk tools, which allows users to analyze aggregated or decomposed portfolio data for chief investment officers (CIOs) and portfolio managers; and Order and Execution Management System that enables portfolio managers, traders, compliance teams, and analysts to electronically communicate trade orders for a variety of asset classes, manage trade orders, and systemically enforce trading regulations and internal guidelines.

