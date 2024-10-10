Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Purchases 45,130 Shares of SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG – Free Report) by 42.6% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 151,099 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 45,130 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in SolarEdge Technologies were worth $3,817,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in SolarEdge Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 90.0% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 610 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 289 shares during the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its holdings in SolarEdge Technologies by 1,066.7% in the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 700 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 640 shares during the period. EntryPoint Capital LLC bought a new position in SolarEdge Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in SolarEdge Technologies by 120.8% in the first quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,115 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 610 shares during the last quarter. 95.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on SEDG. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on SolarEdge Technologies from $37.00 to $35.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Scotiabank cut their target price on SolarEdge Technologies from $46.00 to $41.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Roth Mkm decreased their target price on SolarEdge Technologies from $27.00 to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of SolarEdge Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, August 27th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $40.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-five have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.65.

SolarEdge Technologies stock opened at $19.00 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 5.10, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $17.12 and a 1-year high of $130.38. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.09. The company has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.09 and a beta of 1.56.

SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The semiconductor company reported ($1.79) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.60) by ($0.19). SolarEdge Technologies had a negative net margin of 33.86% and a negative return on equity of 18.00%. The company had revenue of $265.41 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $264.31 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.06 EPS. SolarEdge Technologies’s revenue was down 73.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. will post -8.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells direct current (DC) optimized inverter systems for solar photovoltaic (PV) installations in the United States, Germany, the Netherlands, Italy, rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Solar and Energy Storage.

