Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Purchases 734 Shares of Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEBK)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEBK – Free Report) by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 146,625 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 734 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina were worth $4,281,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Empowered Funds LLC grew its holdings in Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina by 7.7% during the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 26,824 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $747,000 after purchasing an additional 1,925 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in shares of Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina during the 2nd quarter worth $388,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers bought a new stake in shares of Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina during the 2nd quarter worth $169,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.83% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th.

Insider Buying and Selling at Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina

In related news, Director James S. Abernethy sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.15, for a total transaction of $29,150.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 80,086 shares in the company, valued at $2,334,506.90. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Kim Boyd-Leaks sold 8,686 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.91, for a total value of $251,112.26. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,022 shares in the company, valued at $29,546.02. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director James S. Abernethy sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.15, for a total transaction of $29,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 80,086 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,334,506.90. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 13,686 shares of company stock worth $395,507. 16.94% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina Stock Up 1.3 %

PEBK stock opened at $24.31 on Thursday. Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina, Inc. has a twelve month low of $18.81 and a twelve month high of $32.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company has a market cap of $128.62 million, a PE ratio of 8.30 and a beta of 0.57. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.77.

Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina (NASDAQ:PEBK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 22nd. The bank reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $20.94 million during the quarter. Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina had a net margin of 15.80% and a return on equity of 13.85%.

Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 3rd. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.13%. Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina’s dividend payout ratio is 25.94%.

About Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina

Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Peoples Bank that provides various banking products and services for individuals and small-to medium-sized businesses. It offers checking, savings, money market, and retirement accounts; certificates of deposits; and credit and debit cards.

Featured Articles

