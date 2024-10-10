Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Purchases 83,795 Shares of ARC Document Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:ARC)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of ARC Document Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:ARC – Free Report) by 5.7% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,550,606 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 83,795 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in ARC Document Solutions were worth $4,094,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ritholtz Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of ARC Document Solutions by 16.3% in the 2nd quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 55,586 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $147,000 after purchasing an additional 7,805 shares during the period. Heron Bay Capital Management increased its position in ARC Document Solutions by 29.6% during the first quarter. Heron Bay Capital Management now owns 60,601 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $168,000 after acquiring an additional 13,837 shares during the last quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in ARC Document Solutions by 80.7% during the second quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 72,752 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $192,000 after acquiring an additional 32,487 shares during the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ARC Document Solutions by 28.0% in the 1st quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 134,965 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $374,000 after acquiring an additional 29,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC boosted its stake in shares of ARC Document Solutions by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 224,634 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $622,000 after purchasing an additional 16,975 shares during the period. 48.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on ARC Document Solutions in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Singular Research raised ARC Document Solutions to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st.

Shares of NYSE:ARC opened at $3.39 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company has a market capitalization of $146.38 million, a PE ratio of 16.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.13. ARC Document Solutions, Inc. has a 12-month low of $2.56 and a 12-month high of $3.41. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.92.

ARC Document Solutions (NYSE:ARC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The business services provider reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.07. ARC Document Solutions had a net margin of 2.76% and a return on equity of 7.29%. The business had revenue of $75.11 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $72.60 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that ARC Document Solutions, Inc. will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 31st. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.90%. ARC Document Solutions’s payout ratio is presently 100.00%.

ARC Document Solutions, Inc, a digital printing company, provides digital printing and document-related services in the United States. It provides managed print services, that places, manages, and optimizes print and imaging equipment in customers' offices, job sites, and other facilities; and cloud-based document management software and other digital hosting services.

