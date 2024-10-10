Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Reduces Stake in Unifi, Inc. (NYSE:UFI)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP cut its stake in shares of Unifi, Inc. (NYSE:UFI – Free Report) by 11.7% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 711,176 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 94,258 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Unifi were worth $4,189,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in UFI. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. increased its position in shares of Unifi by 10.4% during the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 899,771 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $5,300,000 after purchasing an additional 84,989 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its stake in Unifi by 24.9% during the first quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 15,818 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $95,000 after buying an additional 3,158 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC boosted its stake in Unifi by 8.0% during the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 32,222 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $193,000 after buying an additional 2,384 shares during the period. Factorial Partners LLC bought a new position in Unifi during the second quarter valued at $103,000. Finally, Acuitas Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Unifi by 20.4% in the second quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC now owns 404,356 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,382,000 after acquiring an additional 68,605 shares during the period. 67.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Unifi stock opened at $6.76 on Thursday. Unifi, Inc. has a 12-month low of $5.41 and a 12-month high of $7.91. The company has a current ratio of 3.25, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $6.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $123.37 million, a PE ratio of -2.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.48 and a beta of 0.80.

Unifi ( NYSE:UFI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 21st. The textile maker reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.01. Unifi had a negative net margin of 8.14% and a negative return on equity of 14.87%. The business had revenue of $157.45 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $156.69 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.39) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Unifi, Inc. will post 0.03 EPS for the current year.

Unifi, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells recycled and synthetic products in the United States, China, Brazil, and internationally. Its polyester products include partially oriented yarn, textured, solution and package dyed, twisted, beamed, and draw wound yarns in virgin or recycled varieties; and nylon products comprise virgin or recycled textured, solution dyed, and spandex covered yarns.

