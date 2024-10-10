Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Sells 116,310 Shares of Intevac, Inc. (NASDAQ:IVAC)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP trimmed its holdings in Intevac, Inc. (NASDAQ:IVAC – Free Report) by 9.4% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,117,170 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 116,310 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Intevac were worth $4,314,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in IVAC. Firsthand Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Intevac in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its stake in Intevac by 42.9% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 11,504 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 3,452 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its holdings in Intevac by 94.2% in the 1st quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 111,475 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $428,000 after acquiring an additional 54,060 shares during the period. Acuitas Investments LLC lifted its position in Intevac by 55.1% during the second quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC now owns 285,260 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,101,000 after acquiring an additional 101,344 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teton Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Intevac by 1.5% during the first quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. now owns 305,000 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,171,000 after acquiring an additional 4,500 shares during the period. 60.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com raised Intevac from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 6th.

Shares of NASDAQ IVAC opened at $3.45 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $3.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $91.71 million, a PE ratio of -9.08 and a beta of 0.80. Intevac, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3.10 and a fifty-two week high of $4.57.

Intevac (NASDAQ:IVAC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The electronics maker reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.09. Intevac had a negative net margin of 15.08% and a negative return on equity of 6.80%. The business had revenue of $14.53 million during the quarter. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.19) earnings per share.

Intevac, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the designing, developing, and manufacturing thin-film processing systems in the United States, Europe, and Asia. It designs, develops, and markets vacuum process equipment solutions for manufacturing small substrates with precise thin-film properties, such as hard disk drive, advanced coatings, and other adjacent thin-film markets.

