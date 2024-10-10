Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Sells 129,802 Shares of Townsquare Media, Inc. (NYSE:TSQ)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lessened its position in shares of Townsquare Media, Inc. (NYSE:TSQ – Free Report) by 25.8% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 372,592 shares of the company’s stock after selling 129,802 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Townsquare Media were worth $4,083,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Townsquare Media during the second quarter valued at about $57,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Townsquare Media in the 1st quarter valued at about $124,000. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in Townsquare Media by 24.4% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 12,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,000 after purchasing an additional 2,481 shares during the last quarter. Privium Fund Management UK Ltd bought a new stake in Townsquare Media during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $232,000. Finally, Ritholtz Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of Townsquare Media by 19.8% in the second quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 33,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $371,000 after purchasing an additional 5,600 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.69% of the company’s stock.

Townsquare Media Price Performance

TSQ stock opened at $10.03 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.07. The stock has a market cap of $154.36 million, a PE ratio of -3.95, a P/E/G ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.35. Townsquare Media, Inc. has a one year low of $8.00 and a one year high of $13.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 271.80, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.36.

Townsquare Media Cuts Dividend

Townsquare Media ( NYSE:TSQ Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by ($0.28). The business had revenue of $118.23 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $117.99 million. Townsquare Media had a negative net margin of 19.53% and a negative return on equity of 171.57%. On average, analysts predict that Townsquare Media, Inc. will post 0.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 15th will be paid a $0.1975 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 15th. This represents a $0.79 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.88%. Townsquare Media’s payout ratio is presently -31.10%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com lowered Townsquare Media from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $17.00 target price on shares of Townsquare Media in a report on Monday, August 12th.

Insider Activity at Townsquare Media

In other Townsquare Media news, Director Stephen A. Kaplan bought 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 20th. The stock was bought at an average price of $10.41 per share, for a total transaction of $520,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 137,808 shares in the company, valued at $1,434,581.28. The trade was a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Townsquare Media news, COO Erik Hellum sold 18,166 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.05, for a total transaction of $182,568.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 562,680 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,654,934. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Stephen A. Kaplan acquired 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 20th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $10.41 per share, for a total transaction of $520,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 137,808 shares in the company, valued at $1,434,581.28. This represents a 0.00 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 28,585 shares of company stock worth $289,812 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 30.50% of the company’s stock.

Townsquare Media Profile

Townsquare Media, Inc operates as a digital media and marketing solutions company in small and medium-sized businesses. It operates through three segments: Subscription Digital Marketing Solutions, Digital Advertising, and Broadcast Advertising. The Subscription Digital Marketing Solutions segment offers website design, creation, and development, as well as hosting services; and search engine optimization, online directory optimization, e-commerce solutions, online reputation monitoring, social media management, appointment scheduling, payment and invoice, customer management, and email and SMS marketing services.

