Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Sells 161,011 Shares of Cardlytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDLX)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP reduced its position in shares of Cardlytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDLX – Free Report) by 20.6% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 619,114 shares of the company’s stock after selling 161,011 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Cardlytics were worth $5,083,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ClariVest Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Cardlytics by 48.7% during the 2nd quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC now owns 72,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $596,000 after acquiring an additional 23,746 shares during the last quarter. Quest Partners LLC increased its holdings in Cardlytics by 160.4% in the second quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 17,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,000 after purchasing an additional 11,061 shares during the last quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC increased its holdings in Cardlytics by 106.0% in the second quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC now owns 32,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $267,000 after purchasing an additional 16,708 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Cardlytics by 15.4% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 135,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,116,000 after buying an additional 18,179 shares during the period. Finally, Canton Hathaway LLC boosted its holdings in Cardlytics by 95.7% during the second quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC now owns 4,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 2,200 shares during the last quarter. 68.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Cardlytics

In other news, COO Amit Gupta sold 22,699 shares of Cardlytics stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.66, for a total value of $196,573.34. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 150,569 shares in the company, valued at $1,303,927.54. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, COO Amit Gupta sold 22,699 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.66, for a total value of $196,573.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 150,569 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,303,927.54. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Scott A. Hill purchased 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $3.58 per share, for a total transaction of $143,200.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 40,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $143,200. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 43,665 shares of company stock valued at $261,149 in the last ninety days. 4.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Cardlytics Price Performance

CDLX stock opened at $3.26 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $3.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.15. Cardlytics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $2.89 and a 1 year high of $20.52. The stock has a market cap of $159.03 million, a PE ratio of -0.74 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01.

Cardlytics (NASDAQ:CDLX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by $0.12. Cardlytics had a negative return on equity of 17.96% and a negative net margin of 50.21%. The business had revenue of $69.64 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $75.39 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.57) earnings per share. Cardlytics’s quarterly revenue was down 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Cardlytics, Inc. will post -1.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CDLX. Bank of America cut Cardlytics from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $4.00 to $3.50 in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Craig Hallum lowered shares of Cardlytics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Needham & Company LLC downgraded Cardlytics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Northland Capmk cut Cardlytics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 16th. Finally, Northland Securities cut Cardlytics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $7.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Friday, August 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.50.

About Cardlytics

Cardlytics, Inc operates an advertising platform in the United States and the United Kingdom. It offers Cardlytics platform, a proprietary native bank advertising channel that enables marketers to reach customers through their network of financial institution partners through digital channels, such as online, mobile applications, email, and various real-time notifications; and Bridg platform, a customer data platform which utilizes point-of-sale data and enables marketers to perform analytics and targeted loyalty marketing, as well as measure the impact of their marketing.

