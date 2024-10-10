Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Sells 210,401 Shares of GitLab Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLB)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lowered its stake in GitLab Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLB – Free Report) by 70.6% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 87,416 shares of the company’s stock after selling 210,401 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in GitLab were worth $4,346,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new position in GitLab during the fourth quarter worth about $905,000. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in GitLab by 520.6% during the 4th quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 748,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,134,000 after acquiring an additional 627,999 shares during the last quarter. Harbert Fund Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in GitLab by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. Harbert Fund Advisors Inc. now owns 12,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $756,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the period. Oracle Alpha Inc. acquired a new position in GitLab during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $971,000. Finally, Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP bought a new stake in GitLab in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,900,000. 91.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Sytse Sijbrandij sold 56,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.99, for a total transaction of $2,743,440.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other GitLab news, CEO Sytse Sijbrandij sold 56,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.99, for a total transaction of $2,743,440.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Erin Mannix sold 1,433 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.80, for a total transaction of $75,662.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 72,448 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,825,254.40. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 107,765 shares of company stock worth $5,420,967 over the last quarter. 21.36% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of GTLB opened at $53.84 on Thursday. GitLab Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $40.19 and a fifty-two week high of $78.53. The firm has a market cap of $8.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.15 and a beta of 0.46. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $48.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $51.14.

GitLab (NASDAQ:GTLB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 3rd. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.05. GitLab had a negative return on equity of 15.40% and a negative net margin of 54.62%. The business had revenue of $182.58 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $176.86 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.29) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 30.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that GitLab Inc. will post -0.41 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms recently commented on GTLB. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of GitLab from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Bank of America increased their price target on GitLab from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. TD Cowen raised their price target on GitLab from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on GitLab from $59.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Finally, DA Davidson reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 target price on shares of GitLab in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.22.

GitLab Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops software for the software development lifecycle in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It offers GitLab, a DevOps platform, which is a single application that leads to faster cycle time and allows visibility throughout and control over various stages of the DevOps lifecycle.

