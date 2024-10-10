Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Sells 596,265 Shares of Shoals Technologies Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHLS)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP cut its stake in shares of Shoals Technologies Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHLS – Free Report) by 47.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 668,980 shares of the company’s stock after selling 596,265 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Shoals Technologies Group were worth $4,175,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SHLS. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lifted its holdings in shares of Shoals Technologies Group by 9.0% during the 4th quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 82,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,285,000 after acquiring an additional 6,818 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Shoals Technologies Group by 16.2% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,215,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,434,000 after purchasing an additional 309,261 shares in the last quarter. Electron Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Shoals Technologies Group by 102.9% in the 4th quarter. Electron Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,148,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,390,000 after purchasing an additional 1,089,848 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in shares of Shoals Technologies Group by 28.5% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 12,910,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,626,000 after purchasing an additional 2,864,879 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Shoals Technologies Group by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,360,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,241,000 after buying an additional 225,464 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SHLS stock opened at $5.25 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $874.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.17, a PEG ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.74. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $5.63 and a 200 day moving average of $7.03. Shoals Technologies Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $4.85 and a 52 week high of $18.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Shoals Technologies Group ( NASDAQ:SHLS Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.02. Shoals Technologies Group had a net margin of 5.13% and a return on equity of 12.75%. The firm had revenue of $99.25 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $90.57 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.12 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Shoals Technologies Group, Inc. will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have commented on SHLS shares. Roth Mkm reduced their price target on shares of Shoals Technologies Group from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 6th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Shoals Technologies Group from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. Northland Securities lowered their price target on shares of Shoals Technologies Group from $6.00 to $4.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Shoals Technologies Group from $12.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $12.00 target price on shares of Shoals Technologies Group in a research note on Tuesday, September 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.08.

Shoals Technologies Group, Inc provides electrical balance of system (EBOS) solutions and components for solar, battery energy, and electric vehicle (EV) charging applications in the United States and internationally. The company designs, manufactures, and sells system solutions for both homerun and combine-as-you-go wiring architectures, as well as offers technical support services.

