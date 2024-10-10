Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Sells 5,978,826 Shares of New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lessened its position in shares of New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB – Free Report) by 79.5% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,540,249 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 5,978,826 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in New York Community Bancorp were worth $4,958,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of NYCB. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its position in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 3,583.0% during the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 8,250 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 8,026 shares during the last quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC lifted its position in New York Community Bancorp by 26.0% during the second quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 8,734 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,803 shares during the last quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in New York Community Bancorp in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. increased its holdings in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 201.0% in the 2nd quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 9,029 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 6,029 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 66.9% during the 1st quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 9,673 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 3,876 shares in the last quarter. 67.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE NYCB opened at $11.01 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.66, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.27. New York Community Bancorp, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $5.10 and a fifty-two week high of $34.47. The stock has a market cap of $3.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 367.00 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.02.

New York Community Bancorp ( NYSE:NYCB Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported ($3.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.26) by ($1.89). New York Community Bancorp had a negative net margin of 10.78% and a negative return on equity of 4.49%. The company had revenue of $671.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $722.47 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $4.23 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 44.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that New York Community Bancorp, Inc. will post -2.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 17th. Investors of record on Saturday, September 7th were paid a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.36%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 6th. New York Community Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 133.33%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on NYCB shares. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $31.50 target price on shares of New York Community Bancorp in a research report on Friday, July 26th. StockNews.com raised New York Community Bancorp to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on New York Community Bancorp from $11.25 to $33.75 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Raymond James upgraded shares of New York Community Bancorp from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of New York Community Bancorp from $11.50 to $12.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.48.

New York Community Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Flagstar Bank, N.A. that provides banking products and services in the United States. The company's deposit products include interest-bearing checking and money market, savings, non-interest-bearing, and retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

