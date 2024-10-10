Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Sells 81,252 Shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITCI)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP cut its stake in Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITCI – Free Report) by 53.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 69,698 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 81,252 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Intra-Cellular Therapies were worth $4,774,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Intra-Cellular Therapies in the 4th quarter valued at about $13,341,000. Perceptive Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $7,735,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $546,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Intra-Cellular Therapies by 52.6% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 578,615 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $41,440,000 after purchasing an additional 199,503 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Intra-Cellular Therapies by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,094,302 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $651,334,000 after purchasing an additional 554,577 shares during the period. 92.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Intra-Cellular Therapies Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies stock opened at $73.24 on Thursday. Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $45.50 and a 52-week high of $84.89. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $74.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $72.12. The company has a market cap of $7.73 billion, a P/E ratio of -63.14 and a beta of 1.00.

Insider Transactions at Intra-Cellular Therapies

Intra-Cellular Therapies ( NASDAQ:ITCI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $161.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $157.74 million. Intra-Cellular Therapies had a negative net margin of 14.93% and a negative return on equity of 11.48%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 45.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.45) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. will post -0.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Intra-Cellular Therapies news, CEO Sharon Mates sold 53,013 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.65, for a total value of $4,010,433.45. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,070,329 shares in the company, valued at approximately $80,970,388.85. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Intra-Cellular Therapies news, EVP Mark Neumann sold 18,714 shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.08, for a total transaction of $1,405,047.12. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 29,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,229,876. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Sharon Mates sold 53,013 shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.65, for a total value of $4,010,433.45. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,070,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $80,970,388.85. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 175,316 shares of company stock valued at $13,037,345 in the last quarter. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have weighed in on ITCI. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 target price on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies from $107.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies from $79.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $68.00 to $92.00 in a report on Friday, September 6th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $96.75.

Intra-Cellular Therapies Profile

Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, clinical development, and commercialization of small molecule drugs that address medical needs primarily in neuropsychiatric and neurological disorders by targeting intracellular signaling mechanisms in the central nervous system (CNS) in the United States.

