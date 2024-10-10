Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Sells 99,998 Shares of KVH Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KVHI)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lowered its position in KVH Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KVHI – Free Report) by 10.5% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 849,614 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 99,998 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in KVH Industries were worth $3,951,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Get KVH Industries alerts:

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Twin Focus Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of KVH Industries in the fourth quarter worth about $859,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of KVH Industries by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 962,968 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,911,000 after buying an additional 6,382 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its holdings in KVH Industries by 637.6% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 41,134 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $210,000 after buying an additional 35,557 shares during the period. Palogic Value Management L.P. grew its stake in KVH Industries by 77.0% in the 4th quarter. Palogic Value Management L.P. now owns 268,724 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,413,000 after buying an additional 116,895 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. bought a new stake in KVH Industries during the 2nd quarter valued at $54,000. 73.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

KVH Industries Stock Performance

NASDAQ:KVHI opened at $4.80 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $4.59 and its 200 day moving average is $4.78. The firm has a market cap of $94.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.00 and a beta of 0.60. KVH Industries, Inc. has a 52-week low of $4.17 and a 52-week high of $5.49.

Insider Transactions at KVH Industries

KVH Industries ( NASDAQ:KVHI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $28.67 million during the quarter. KVH Industries had a negative net margin of 17.88% and a negative return on equity of 2.64%.

In other news, major shareholder Bradley Louis Radoff acquired 239,173 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $4.35 per share, for a total transaction of $1,040,402.55. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 2,009,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,741,325. This trade represents a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other KVH Industries news, Director Stephen H. Deckoff bought 50,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $4.47 per share, for a total transaction of $224,394.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 3,357,398 shares in the company, valued at $15,007,569.06. The trade was a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Bradley Louis Radoff purchased 239,173 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $4.35 per share, with a total value of $1,040,402.55. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 2,009,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,741,325. This represents a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 369,961 shares of company stock valued at $1,631,354 in the last quarter. Insiders own 5.30% of the company’s stock.

About KVH Industries

(Free Report)

KVH Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of mobile connectivity solutions for the marine and land mobile markets in the United States and internationally. The company offers Internet and VoIP airtime services; AgilePlans, a Connectivity as a Service solution; KVH Link, a crew wellbeing content subscription service with delivery by IP-Mobilecast; and OpenNet, a KVH VSAT data delivering service for non-KVH Ku-band VSAT terminals.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KVHI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for KVH Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KVHI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for KVH Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KVH Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.