Dimensional International High Profitability ETF (BATS:DIHP) Shares Acquired by GEM Asset Management LLC

GEM Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dimensional International High Profitability ETF (BATS:DIHP – Free Report) by 21.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,171 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,087 shares during the quarter. GEM Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Dimensional International High Profitability ETF were worth $468,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in Dimensional International High Profitability ETF by 18.6% in the 2nd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 17,371,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $454,251,000 after buying an additional 2,725,620 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Dimensional International High Profitability ETF by 17.8% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,525,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $461,267,000 after buying an additional 2,652,493 shares in the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC acquired a new position in Dimensional International High Profitability ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $46,162,000. Foster Group Inc. acquired a new position in Dimensional International High Profitability ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $31,025,000. Finally, Bridgewater Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Dimensional International High Profitability ETF by 63.8% in the 1st quarter. Bridgewater Advisors Inc. now owns 1,887,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,845,000 after buying an additional 735,403 shares in the last quarter.

DIHP stock traded up $0.06 during trading on Thursday, reaching $27.28. The stock had a trading volume of 310,381 shares. The company has a fifty day moving average of $27.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.89 and a beta of 0.88.

The Dimensional International High Profitability ETF (DIHP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund invests in a broad and diverse group of non-US large-cap stocks from developed markets, actively selected based on perceived higher profitability relative to other large-cap companies in the same countries or region.

