Diploma (LON:DPLM) Shares Cross Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

Diploma PLC (LON:DPLM – Get Free Report) shares passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 4,105.30 ($53.73) and traded as high as GBX 4,288 ($56.12). Diploma shares last traded at GBX 4,272 ($55.91), with a volume of 252,233 shares trading hands.
Separately, Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Diploma in a report on Thursday, July 18th.
Diploma PLC, together with its subsidiaries, supplies specialized technical products and services in the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, North America, and internationally. It operates through three business sectors: Life Sciences, Seals, and Controls. The Life Sciences sector supplies technology-enabled products used in surgical procedures in operating theatres and endoscopy; testing equipment and services for clinical laboratories; and bio-pharma, food safety and testing, and other research-oriented products.
