Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:FAS) Stock Cross Above 200 Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:FAS – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $111.31 and traded as high as $133.84. Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares shares last traded at $132.96, with a volume of 399,998 shares traded.

Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares Stock Performance

The company’s 50 day moving average is $122.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $111.31.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares during the second quarter worth $1,149,000. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC purchased a new position in Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares in the second quarter worth $44,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares by 126.8% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 4,111 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $415,000 after acquiring an additional 2,298 shares during the period. Rovin Capital UT ADV lifted its stake in Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Rovin Capital UT ADV now owns 6,026 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $609,000 after acquiring an additional 248 shares during the period. Finally, Capital CS Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares in the 2nd quarter valued at $374,000. 3.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares Company Profile

Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3x Shares seeks daily investment results of 300% of the price performance of the Russell 1000 Financial Services Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the Russell 1000 Index that measures the performance of the securities classified in the financial services sector of the large cap United States equity market.

