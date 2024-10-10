Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:SOXL) Shares Gap Down – Here’s What Happened

Shares of Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:SOXL – Get Free Report) gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $38.61, but opened at $37.10. Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares shares last traded at $37.34, with a volume of 23,341,000 shares trading hands.

The firm has a market cap of $10.26 billion, a PE ratio of 37.08 and a beta of 5.47. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $34.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $43.76.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. purchased a new stake in Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares during the first quarter worth approximately $42,000. Westend Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares in the 1st quarter valued at $68,000. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares by 98.9% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 875 shares in the last quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares by 437.1% in the 1st quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 2,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after buying an additional 1,779 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC acquired a new stake in Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares during the 2nd quarter worth $219,000.

The Direxion Daily Semiconductor Bull 3X Shares (SOXL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE Semiconductor index. The fund provides 3x daily exposure to a modified market-cap-weighted index of 30 US-listed semiconductor companies. SOXL was launched on Mar 11, 2010 and is managed by Direxion.

