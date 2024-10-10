Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:TNA) Shares Gap Down – Here’s Why

Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:TNA – Get Free Report) gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $42.44, but opened at $41.14. Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares shares last traded at $40.99, with a volume of 5,043,833 shares.

Get Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares alerts:

Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares Stock Performance

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.51. The company has a market capitalization of $2.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.84 and a beta of 3.74.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TNA. TAP Consulting LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares in the third quarter worth approximately $234,000. Watts Gwilliam & Co. LLC purchased a new position in Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares during the third quarter valued at approximately $995,000. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $216,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $255,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares during the 2nd quarter valued at $10,661,000.

About Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares

Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares (the Fund), formerly Direxion Small Cap Bull 3X Shares, seeks daily investment results of 300% of the price performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Small Cap Index). The Small Cap Index measures the performance of the small-cap segment of the United States equity universe, and consists of the smallest 2,000 companies in the Russell 3000 Index, representing approximately 10% of the total market capitalization of the Russell 3000 Index.

