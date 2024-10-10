Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares (NASDAQ:TSLL) Sees Large Volume Increase – Here’s Why

Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares (NASDAQ:TSLL – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Thursday . 35,281,074 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 3% from the previous session’s volume of 34,216,805 shares.The stock last traded at $11.32 and had previously closed at $11.65.
Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares Price Performance
The stock has a market capitalization of $2.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.38 and a beta of -5.14. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.54.
Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares Increases Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 24th were paid a $0.0803 dividend. This is a positive change from Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.76%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 24th.
Institutional Trading of Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares
Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares Company Profile
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares
- Golden Cross Stocks: Pattern, Examples and Charts
- MercadoLibre Targets Double-Digit Upside with Argentina Boom
- Should You Add These Warren Buffett Stocks to Your Portfolio?
- Domino’s Pizza Stock Delivers: A Hot Buy for Growth Investors
- How to Most Effectively Use the MarketBeat Earnings Screener
- 3 Small-Cap Stocks Ready to Deliver Significant Growth
Receive News & Ratings for Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.