Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares (NASDAQ:TSLL) Sees Large Volume Increase – Here’s Why

Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares (NASDAQ:TSLL – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Thursday . 35,281,074 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 3% from the previous session’s volume of 34,216,805 shares.The stock last traded at $11.32 and had previously closed at $11.65.

Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $2.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.38 and a beta of -5.14. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.54.

Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 24th were paid a $0.0803 dividend. This is a positive change from Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.76%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 24th.

Institutional Trading of Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares

Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares Company Profile

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares during the 2nd quarter worth about $213,000. Scientech Research LLC bought a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares during the second quarter worth approximately $869,000. Garden State Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares in the second quarter valued at approximately $366,000. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares by 16.0% during the second quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Finally, Beacon Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $120,000.

