Diversified Trust Co Acquires 1,594 Shares of Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS)

Diversified Trust Co increased its holdings in Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS – Free Report) by 15.4% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 11,931 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,594 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co’s holdings in Exact Sciences were worth $813,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of EXAS. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new position in Exact Sciences in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its stake in Exact Sciences by 65.6% in the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 452 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Able Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Exact Sciences in the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Exact Sciences by 92.4% in the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 708 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fortitude Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in Exact Sciences in the 1st quarter worth approximately $55,000. 88.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have issued reports on EXAS. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 target price on shares of Exact Sciences in a research note on Friday, September 13th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Exact Sciences from $100.00 to $82.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Benchmark lowered their target price on shares of Exact Sciences from $91.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. BTIG Research lowered their target price on shares of Exact Sciences from $80.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Exact Sciences from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.38.

In other Exact Sciences news, EVP Brian Baranick sold 929 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $65,030.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 12,758 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $893,060. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:EXAS opened at $68.52 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $12.64 billion, a PE ratio of -51.91 and a beta of 1.27. The company’s fifty day moving average is $62.66 and its 200 day moving average is $56.54. Exact Sciences Co. has a 52 week low of $40.62 and a 52 week high of $79.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

Exact Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The medical research company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by $0.28. The company had revenue of $699.26 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $690.02 million. Exact Sciences had a negative net margin of 6.70% and a negative return on equity of 4.97%. The firm’s revenue was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.45) EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Exact Sciences Co. will post -0.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Exact Sciences Corporation provides cancer screening and diagnostic test products in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cologuard, a non-invasive stool-based DNA screening test to detect DNA and hemoglobin biomarkers associated with colorectal cancer and pre-cancer. It also provides Oncotype DX Breast Recurrence Score Test; Oncotype DX Breast DCIS Score Test; Oncotype DX Colon Recurrence Score Test; OncoExTra Test for tumor profiling for patients with advanced, metastatic, refractory, relapsed, or recurrent cancer; and Covid-19 testing services.

