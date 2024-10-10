Diversified Trust Co Acquires 434 Shares of Essent Group Ltd. (NYSE:ESNT)

Diversified Trust Co boosted its holdings in shares of Essent Group Ltd. (NYSE:ESNT – Free Report) by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,329 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 434 shares during the quarter. Diversified Trust Co’s holdings in Essent Group were worth $857,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Essent Group by 38.7% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 177,127 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,542,000 after buying an additional 49,393 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in Essent Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $780,000. Empowered Funds LLC purchased a new position in Essent Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $977,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Essent Group by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,477,434 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $605,320,000 after buying an additional 75,825 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Essent Group by 10.5% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,680,074 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $262,973,000 after buying an additional 445,853 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ESNT opened at $63.21 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $62.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $58.65. The firm has a market cap of $6.74 billion, a PE ratio of 9.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.12. Essent Group Ltd. has a twelve month low of $45.63 and a twelve month high of $65.33.

Essent Group ( NYSE:ESNT Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $272.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $308.33 million. Essent Group had a return on equity of 14.40% and a net margin of 61.31%. Essent Group’s revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.61 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Essent Group Ltd. will post 7.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 30th were given a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 30th. Essent Group’s payout ratio is 16.94%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays lifted their target price on Essent Group from $64.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. BTIG Research lifted their target price on Essent Group from $61.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Essent Group from $61.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Essent Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $65.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Essent Group from $63.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $66.50.

In other news, CFO David B. Weinstock sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.59, for a total value of $127,180.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 25,416 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,616,203.44. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CFO David B. Weinstock sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.59, for a total value of $127,180.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 25,416 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,616,203.44. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Vijay Bhasin sold 11,188 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.14, for a total value of $672,846.32. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 199,359 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,989,450.26. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 18,188 shares of company stock valued at $1,094,076. Corporate insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Essent Group Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides private mortgage insurance and reinsurance for mortgages secured by residential properties located in the United States. Its mortgage insurance products include primary, pool, and master policy. The company also provides information technology maintenance and development services; customer support-related services; underwriting consulting; and contract underwriting services, as well as risk management products and title insurance and settlement services.

