Diversified Trust Co Acquires New Position in Qifu Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:QFIN)

Diversified Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Qifu Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:QFIN – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 25,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $768,000.

Get Qifu Technology alerts:

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of Qifu Technology by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 64,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,924,000 after acquiring an additional 2,008 shares during the period. Creative Planning grew its holdings in Qifu Technology by 36.1% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 27,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $533,000 after purchasing an additional 7,163 shares during the last quarter. SIH Partners LLLP purchased a new position in shares of Qifu Technology in the second quarter valued at $304,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates acquired a new position in shares of Qifu Technology during the 2nd quarter worth $2,293,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in shares of Qifu Technology by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 421,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,318,000 after buying an additional 2,844 shares in the last quarter. 74.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Qifu Technology Trading Up 1.3 %

NASDAQ:QFIN opened at $31.54 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 0.62. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $25.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.65. Qifu Technology, Inc. has a twelve month low of $13.68 and a twelve month high of $33.72.

Qifu Technology Increases Dividend

Qifu Technology ( NASDAQ:QFIN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.23. Qifu Technology had a return on equity of 21.82% and a net margin of 28.06%. The firm had revenue of $572.44 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $582.69 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Qifu Technology, Inc. will post 5.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 27th will be given a $0.60 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 4.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 27th. This is a positive change from Qifu Technology’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.57. Qifu Technology’s payout ratio is currently 30.57%.

About Qifu Technology

(Free Report)

Qifu Technology, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates credit-tech platform under the 360 Jietiao brand in the People's Republic of China. It provides credit-driven services that matches borrowers with financial institutions to conduct customer acquisition, initial and credit screening, advanced risk assessment, credit assessment, fund matching, and other post-facilitation services; and platform services, including loan facilitation and post-facilitation services to financial institution partners under intelligence credit engine, referral services, and risk management software-as-a-service.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Qifu Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Qifu Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.