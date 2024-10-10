Diversified Trust Co Boosts Stock Holdings in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

Diversified Trust Co grew its position in shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Free Report) by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,163 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the quarter. Diversified Trust Co’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $654,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get General Dynamics alerts:

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. WealthBridge Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of General Dynamics during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $250,000. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in General Dynamics by 17.2% in the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,834 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,159,000 after acquiring an additional 563 shares in the last quarter. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY increased its holdings in General Dynamics by 17.8% in the 3rd quarter. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY now owns 1,392 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $421,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in General Dynamics by 76.0% in the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,525 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $763,000 after acquiring an additional 1,090 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LifePlan Financial LLC increased its holdings in General Dynamics by 15.7% in the 3rd quarter. LifePlan Financial LLC now owns 1,528 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $462,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. 86.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at General Dynamics

In other General Dynamics news, Director Peter A. Wall sold 1,320 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $308.05, for a total value of $406,626.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,106,515.60. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.52% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

General Dynamics Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of GD stock opened at $298.69 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $297.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $293.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock has a market cap of $81.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.36, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.61. General Dynamics Co. has a twelve month low of $232.29 and a twelve month high of $309.97.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The aerospace company reported $3.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.30 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $11.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.46 billion. General Dynamics had a net margin of 7.89% and a return on equity of 16.74%. The company’s revenue was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.70 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that General Dynamics Co. will post 14.52 earnings per share for the current year.

General Dynamics Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 11th will be given a $1.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 11th. This represents a $5.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.90%. General Dynamics’s payout ratio is currently 46.33%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently commented on GD shares. Robert W. Baird reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $345.00 price target on shares of General Dynamics in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of General Dynamics from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $334.00 to $317.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $320.00 price target on shares of General Dynamics in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of General Dynamics from $320.00 to $314.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. Finally, TD Cowen raised shares of General Dynamics to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $317.06.

Get Our Latest Report on GD

General Dynamics Company Profile

(Free Report)

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment produces and sells business jets; and offers aircraft maintenance and repair, management, aircraft-on-ground support and completion, charter, staffing, and fixed-base operator services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for General Dynamics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Dynamics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.