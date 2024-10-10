Diversified Trust Co Buys 257 Shares of PriceSmart, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSMT)

Diversified Trust Co increased its stake in PriceSmart, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSMT – Free Report) by 3.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,168 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 257 shares during the quarter. Diversified Trust Co’s holdings in PriceSmart were worth $750,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get PriceSmart alerts:

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in PriceSmart by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,319,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,533,000 after buying an additional 141,920 shares in the last quarter. Norden Group LLC purchased a new position in PriceSmart in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,420,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in PriceSmart by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 135,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,368,000 after buying an additional 1,181 shares in the last quarter. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in PriceSmart by 249.0% in the 1st quarter. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC now owns 18,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,585,000 after buying an additional 13,461 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its stake in PriceSmart by 201.5% in the 1st quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 20,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,711,000 after buying an additional 13,614 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.46% of the company’s stock.

PriceSmart Stock Up 0.4 %

PSMT opened at $92.04 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $87.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $84.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.34 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.49. PriceSmart, Inc. has a one year low of $61.82 and a one year high of $93.18.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PriceSmart ( NASDAQ:PSMT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 10th. The company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.21 billion. PriceSmart had a net margin of 2.60% and a return on equity of 11.89%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.02 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that PriceSmart, Inc. will post 4.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of PriceSmart from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on PSMT

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Francisco Velasco sold 670 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.05, for a total value of $59,663.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 79,470 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,076,803.50. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Michael Mccleary sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.51, for a total value of $350,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 67,474 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,904,649.74. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Francisco Velasco sold 670 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.05, for a total transaction of $59,663.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 79,470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,076,803.50. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 20,904 shares of company stock worth $1,806,714 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 18.60% of the company’s stock.

PriceSmart Profile

(Free Report)

PriceSmart, Inc owns and operates U.S.-style membership shopping warehouse clubs in the United States, Central America, the Caribbean, and Colombia. The company provides basic and private label consumer products under the Member's Selection brand, including groceries, cleaning supplies, health and beauty aids, meat, produce, deli, seafood, and poultry.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PSMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PriceSmart, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSMT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for PriceSmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PriceSmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.