Diversified Trust Co Buys 875 Shares of PJT Partners Inc. (NYSE:PJT)

Diversified Trust Co boosted its stake in PJT Partners Inc. (NYSE:PJT – Free Report) by 17.9% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,775 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 875 shares during the quarter. Diversified Trust Co’s holdings in PJT Partners were worth $770,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PJT. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its stake in PJT Partners by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 11,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,198,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of PJT Partners by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 14,837 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,601,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in PJT Partners by 3.3% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 4,207 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $454,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in PJT Partners by 1.4% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 10,458 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,129,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in PJT Partners by 76.4% in the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 337 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.23% of the company’s stock.

PJT Partners Trading Up 0.6 %

PJT Partners stock opened at $141.58 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $126.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $111.99. PJT Partners Inc. has a 1-year low of $71.47 and a 1-year high of $143.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.00 and a beta of 0.61.

PJT Partners Announces Dividend

PJT Partners ( NYSE:PJT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.49. The company had revenue of $360.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $281.93 million. PJT Partners had a return on equity of 18.04% and a net margin of 7.96%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.99 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that PJT Partners Inc. will post 4.35 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 4th were issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 4th. PJT Partners’s payout ratio is 27.55%.

Insider Transactions at PJT Partners

In related news, Director Emily K. Rafferty sold 1,696 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.79, for a total transaction of $221,819.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,404 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $968,369.16. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Kievdi Don Cornwell sold 11,586 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.49, for a total value of $1,430,755.14. Following the sale, the director now owns 8,339 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,029,783.11. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Emily K. Rafferty sold 1,696 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.79, for a total value of $221,819.84. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 7,404 shares in the company, valued at $968,369.16. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 25,297 shares of company stock valued at $3,092,668. 10.67% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PJT has been the subject of a number of research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of PJT Partners from $115.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. UBS Group increased their price objective on PJT Partners from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $128.00 target price (up from $108.00) on shares of PJT Partners in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, JMP Securities increased their price target on PJT Partners from $142.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, PJT Partners presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $123.80.

PJT Partners Company Profile

(Free Report)

PJT Partners Inc, an investment bank, provides various strategic and capital markets advisory, restructuring and special situations, and shareholder advisory services to corporations, financial sponsors, institutional investors, and governments worldwide. It offers advisory services to clients on various transactions, including mergers and acquisitions (M&A), spin-offs, activism defense, contested M&A, joint ventures, minority investments, and divestitures.

Further Reading

