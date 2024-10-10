Diversified Trust Co Grows Stake in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC)

Diversified Trust Co lifted its position in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Free Report) by 14.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,193 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 528 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $775,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of PNC. Bank & Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. ORG Partners LLC lifted its position in The PNC Financial Services Group by 203.7% during the second quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 164 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. LRI Investments LLC purchased a new position in The PNC Financial Services Group during the first quarter valued at $28,000. Palisade Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in The PNC Financial Services Group during the first quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Fortis Group Advisors LLC lifted its position in The PNC Financial Services Group by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC now owns 200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 83.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other The PNC Financial Services Group news, CEO William S. Demchak sold 1,242 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.67, for a total transaction of $219,424.14. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 562,153 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $99,315,570.51. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other The PNC Financial Services Group news, President Michael P. Lyons sold 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.58, for a total transaction of $1,997,380.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 199,095 shares in the company, valued at $36,151,670.10. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO William S. Demchak sold 1,242 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.67, for a total value of $219,424.14. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 562,153 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $99,315,570.51. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 24,662 shares of company stock valued at $4,420,820 over the last ninety days. 0.42% of the stock is owned by insiders.

PNC has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on The PNC Financial Services Group from $165.00 to $177.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. UBS Group raised their price target on The PNC Financial Services Group from $179.00 to $198.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Barclays raised their price target on The PNC Financial Services Group from $199.00 to $209.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on The PNC Financial Services Group from $194.00 to $204.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their price target on The PNC Financial Services Group from $203.00 to $212.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $177.65.

Shares of PNC stock opened at $183.27 on Thursday. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $109.40 and a 12-month high of $187.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $178.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $165.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $72.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.14.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 16th. The financial services provider reported $3.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.00 by $0.30. The PNC Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 11.33% and a net margin of 15.53%. The company had revenue of $5.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.40 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.36 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 13.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 16th will be paid a dividend of $1.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 16th. This represents a $6.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.49%. The PNC Financial Services Group’s payout ratio is currently 53.74%.

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, and Asset Management Group segments. The company's Retail Banking segment offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time deposit; residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, credit cards, education loans, and personal and small business loans and lines of credit; and brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services.

