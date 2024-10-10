Diversified Trust Co Grows Stock Holdings in American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE:AEO)

Diversified Trust Co raised its position in shares of American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE:AEO – Free Report) by 4.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 35,395 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,443 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co’s holdings in American Eagle Outfitters were worth $792,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 1.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,788,750 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $536,142,000 after buying an additional 310,808 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 18.1% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,472,073 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $89,263,000 after buying an additional 684,420 shares during the period. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 36.4% in the second quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 3,242,838 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $64,727,000 after buying an additional 865,355 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 165.4% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,107,933 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $62,034,000 after buying an additional 1,936,938 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 179.1% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,691,474 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $53,722,000 after buying an additional 1,726,982 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.33% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on AEO shares. UBS Group cut their target price on American Eagle Outfitters from $35.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Barclays cut their target price on American Eagle Outfitters from $32.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 30th. TD Cowen cut their target price on American Eagle Outfitters from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Telsey Advisory Group reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $23.00 target price on shares of American Eagle Outfitters in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com cut American Eagle Outfitters from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, American Eagle Outfitters presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.75.

In related news, insider Jennifer M. Foyle sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.79, for a total value of $653,700.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 200,427 shares in the company, valued at $4,367,304.33. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director David M. Sable sold 18,420 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.04, for a total value of $405,976.80. Following the sale, the director now owns 39,356 shares in the company, valued at $867,406.24. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Jennifer M. Foyle sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.79, for a total value of $653,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 200,427 shares in the company, valued at $4,367,304.33. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,048,419 shares of company stock worth $21,099,657 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 7.30% of the company’s stock.

American Eagle Outfitters stock opened at $20.59 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.82. The stock has a market cap of $4.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.55, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.51. American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $15.92 and a fifty-two week high of $26.44.

American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 29th. The apparel retailer reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.31 billion. American Eagle Outfitters had a return on equity of 20.98% and a net margin of 4.58%. The business’s revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.25 EPS. On average, analysts predict that American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 30th. Investors of record on Friday, October 11th will be paid a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 11th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.43%. American Eagle Outfitters’s payout ratio is currently 45.05%.

American Eagle Outfitters, Inc operates as a multi-brand specialty retailer in the United States and internationally. The company provides jeans, apparel and accessories, and personal care products for women and men under the American Eagle brand; and intimates, apparel, activewear, and swim collections under the Aerie and OFFLINE by Aerie brands.

