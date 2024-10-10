Diversified Trust Co Has $629,000 Stake in Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW)

Diversified Trust Co boosted its holdings in shares of Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW – Free Report) by 33.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,711 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,408 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co’s holdings in Lamb Weston were worth $629,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of LW. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in Lamb Weston by 20.0% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 207,710 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $22,128,000 after buying an additional 34,553 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Lamb Weston by 66.0% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 38,643 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $4,028,000 after buying an additional 15,364 shares during the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC bought a new position in Lamb Weston in the 1st quarter valued at $810,000. Confluence Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Lamb Weston in the 2nd quarter valued at $7,937,000. Finally, EntryPoint Capital LLC bought a new position in Lamb Weston in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. 89.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Lamb Weston

In other news, Director William G. Jurgensen purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 26th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $55.43 per share, with a total value of $554,300.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 173,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,610,287.11. This trade represents a 0.00 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 1.66% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. TD Cowen increased their price objective on Lamb Weston from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. Citigroup raised their price target on Lamb Weston from $75.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. Consumer Edge lowered Lamb Weston from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Lamb Weston from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on Lamb Weston from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $77.67.

Lamb Weston Stock Performance

LW stock opened at $70.95 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $63.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $76.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92. The firm has a market cap of $10.24 billion, a PE ratio of 9.47, a P/E/G ratio of 6.18 and a beta of 0.75. Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $52.99 and a 1-year high of $111.88.

Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 1st. The specialty retailer reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.55 billion. Lamb Weston had a return on equity of 44.06% and a net margin of 11.22%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.63 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. will post 4.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Lamb Weston Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 1st will be paid a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 1st. Lamb Weston’s dividend payout ratio is 19.23%.

About Lamb Weston

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc produces, distributes, and markets frozen potato products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Global, Foodservice, Retail, and Other. It offers frozen potatoes, commercial ingredients, and appetizers under the Lamb Weston brand, as well as under various customer labels.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW – Free Report).

