Diversified Trust Co Has $634,000 Stock Position in Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO)

Diversified Trust Co lowered its holdings in Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO – Free Report) by 44.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,302 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,664 shares during the quarter. Diversified Trust Co’s holdings in Lincoln Electric were worth $634,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of LECO. Threadgill Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Lincoln Electric by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Threadgill Financial LLC now owns 1,267 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $324,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lincoln Electric by 174.4% during the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 107 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the period. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lincoln Electric by 194.4% in the 1st quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 106 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Lincoln Electric by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 26,125 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,673,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quarry LP increased its position in shares of Lincoln Electric by 41.5% during the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.61% of the company’s stock.

In other Lincoln Electric news, SVP Michael J. Whitehead sold 1,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.96, for a total transaction of $193,556.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,178 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,966,880.88. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.63% of the company’s stock.

LECO opened at $191.42 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 1.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.14. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $188.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $205.11. Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $164.00 and a one year high of $261.13.

Lincoln Electric (NASDAQ:LECO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The industrial products company reported $2.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.30 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. Lincoln Electric had a return on equity of 42.24% and a net margin of 12.48%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.44 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. will post 8.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th will be issued a $0.71 dividend. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 30th. Lincoln Electric’s dividend payout ratio is 30.15%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Lincoln Electric from $209.00 to $213.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Lincoln Electric from $220.00 to $212.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Lincoln Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $226.33.

Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells welding, cutting, and brazing products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Americas Welding, International Welding, and The Harris Products Group. It offers brazing and soldering filler metals, arc welding equipment, plasma and oxyfuel cutting systems, wire feeding systems, fume control equipment, welding accessories, and specialty gas regulators, and education solutions, as well as a portfolio of automated solutions for joining, cutting, material handling, module assembly, and end of line testing, as well as involved in brazing and soldering alloys, and in the retail business in the United States.

