Diversified Trust Co Has $741,000 Stake in Nestlé S.A. (OTCMKTS:NSRGY)

Diversified Trust Co lifted its holdings in shares of Nestlé S.A. (OTCMKTS:NSRGY – Free Report) by 10.9% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 7,355 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 725 shares during the quarter. Diversified Trust Co’s holdings in Nestlé were worth $741,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of NSRGY. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC raised its position in Nestlé by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 783,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,255,000 after buying an additional 27,888 shares during the last quarter. Councilmark Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Nestlé in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $640,000. Confluence Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Nestlé in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $111,100,000. Wedgewood Investors Inc. PA acquired a new stake in Nestlé in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $277,000. Finally, Cullen Investment Group LTD. raised its position in Nestlé by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Cullen Investment Group LTD. now owns 9,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,005,000 after buying an additional 342 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.61% of the company’s stock.
Nestlé Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS NSRGY opened at $97.47 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. Nestlé S.A. has a 12 month low of $96.36 and a 12 month high of $117.55. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $102.49 and a 200-day moving average of $103.42.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Get Our Latest Research Report on NSRGY
Nestlé Profile
Nestlé SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food and beverage company. The company operates through Zone North America; Zone Europe; Zone Asia, Oceania, and Africa; Zone Latin America; Zone Greater China; Nespresso; and Nestlé Health Science segments. It offers baby foods under the Cerelac, Gerber, Nido, and NaturNes brands; bottled water under the Nestlé Pure Life, Perrier, Vittel, Buxton, Erikli, and S.Pellegrino brands; cereals under the Fitness, Nesquik, cheerios, and Lion Cereals brands; and chocolate and confectionery products under the KitKat, Smarties, Aero, Nestlé Les Recettes de l'Atelier, Milkybar, Baci Perugina, Quality Street, and Fitness brands.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Nestlé
- Investing In Automotive Stocks
- 3 Momentum Trades for October With Ample Upside Ahead
- Market Cap Calculator: How to Calculate Market Cap
- Roblox Dips on Short Report—Here’s Why It Could Bounce Back Fast
- Why is the Ex-Dividend Date Significant to Investors?
- 2 Reasons to Jump on Apple Stock Now and 1 Reason to Think Twice
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NSRGY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nestlé S.A. (OTCMKTS:NSRGY – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Nestlé Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nestlé and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.