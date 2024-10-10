Diversified Trust Co Has $741,000 Stake in Nestlé S.A. (OTCMKTS:NSRGY)

Diversified Trust Co lifted its holdings in shares of Nestlé S.A. (OTCMKTS:NSRGY – Free Report) by 10.9% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 7,355 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 725 shares during the quarter. Diversified Trust Co’s holdings in Nestlé were worth $741,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of NSRGY. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC raised its position in Nestlé by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 783,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,255,000 after buying an additional 27,888 shares during the last quarter. Councilmark Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Nestlé in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $640,000. Confluence Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Nestlé in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $111,100,000. Wedgewood Investors Inc. PA acquired a new stake in Nestlé in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $277,000. Finally, Cullen Investment Group LTD. raised its position in Nestlé by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Cullen Investment Group LTD. now owns 9,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,005,000 after buying an additional 342 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of OTCMKTS NSRGY opened at $97.47 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. Nestlé S.A. has a 12 month low of $96.36 and a 12 month high of $117.55. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $102.49 and a 200-day moving average of $103.42.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on NSRGY shares. UBS Group lowered Nestlé from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Berenberg Bank downgraded Nestlé from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Nestlé from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Citigroup downgraded Nestlé from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Nestlé from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Nestlé SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food and beverage company. The company operates through Zone North America; Zone Europe; Zone Asia, Oceania, and Africa; Zone Latin America; Zone Greater China; Nespresso; and Nestlé Health Science segments. It offers baby foods under the Cerelac, Gerber, Nido, and NaturNes brands; bottled water under the Nestlé Pure Life, Perrier, Vittel, Buxton, Erikli, and S.Pellegrino brands; cereals under the Fitness, Nesquik, cheerios, and Lion Cereals brands; and chocolate and confectionery products under the KitKat, Smarties, Aero, Nestlé Les Recettes de l'Atelier, Milkybar, Baci Perugina, Quality Street, and Fitness brands.

