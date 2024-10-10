Diversified Trust Co Has $853,000 Stock Holdings in Iridium Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:IRDM)

Diversified Trust Co boosted its holdings in shares of Iridium Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:IRDM – Free Report) by 83.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 28,024 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,758 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co’s holdings in Iridium Communications were worth $853,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Iridium Communications by 6,491.3% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,598,532 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $42,553,000 after purchasing an additional 1,574,280 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Iridium Communications by 18.5% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,475,472 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $65,897,000 after purchasing an additional 385,872 shares during the period. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in shares of Iridium Communications by 19.9% in the 1st quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,089,600 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $54,664,000 after purchasing an additional 346,118 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Iridium Communications by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,090,326 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $316,283,000 after purchasing an additional 336,989 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in shares of Iridium Communications by 429.2% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 334,396 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,902,000 after purchasing an additional 271,203 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. BWS Financial reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of Iridium Communications in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Barclays upped their price target on Iridium Communications from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.00.

NASDAQ:IRDM opened at $29.74 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $3.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 141.62 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08. Iridium Communications Inc. has a twelve month low of $24.14 and a twelve month high of $44.78. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $27.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.75.

Iridium Communications (NASDAQ:IRDM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The technology company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $201.07 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $204.01 million. Iridium Communications had a return on equity of 10.23% and a net margin of 11.08%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.24) EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Iridium Communications Inc. will post 0.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th were issued a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 13th. Iridium Communications’s payout ratio is presently 266.67%.

Iridium Communications announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, September 19th that authorizes the company to repurchase $500.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the technology company to reacquire up to 14.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Iridium Communications Inc provides mobile voice and data communications services and products to businesses, the United States and international governments, non-governmental organizations, and consumers worldwide. The company offers postpaid mobile voice and data satellite communications; prepaid mobile voice satellite communications; push-to-talk; broadband data; and Internet of Things (IoT) services.

