Diversified Trust Co Invests $670,000 in Smurfit Westrock Ltd (NYSE:SW)

Diversified Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Smurfit Westrock Ltd (NYSE:SW – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 13,561 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $670,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. AMF Tjanstepension AB bought a new position in shares of Smurfit Westrock during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $8,519,000. Czech National Bank bought a new position in shares of Smurfit Westrock during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $4,967,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Smurfit Westrock during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $843,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Smurfit Westrock during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $561,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in shares of Smurfit Westrock during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $249,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.38% of the company’s stock.

SW stock opened at $46.07 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $23.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.71 and a beta of 1.05. Smurfit Westrock Ltd has a twelve month low of $38.55 and a twelve month high of $50.60. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $44.99.

Smurfit Westrock ( NYSE:SW Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $2.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.91 billion. Smurfit Westrock had a return on equity of 7.13% and a net margin of 1.36%. On average, analysts predict that Smurfit Westrock Ltd will post 2.58 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th were given a dividend of $0.3025 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.5%. Smurfit Westrock’s payout ratio is currently 101.68%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on SW shares. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $52.00 price objective on shares of Smurfit Westrock in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Smurfit Westrock from $53.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Smurfit Westrock from $66.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Redburn Atlantic started coverage on Smurfit Westrock in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on Smurfit Westrock in a research report on Friday, July 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $56.50.

Smurfit Westrock Plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, distributes, and sells containerboard, corrugated containers, and other paper-based packaging products in Ireland and internationally. The company produces containerboard that it converts into corrugated containers or sells to third parties, as well as produces other types of paper, such as consumer packaging board, sack paper, graphic paper, solid board and graphic board, and other paper-based packaging products, such as consumer packaging, solid board packaging, paper sacks, and other packaging products, including bag-in-box.

