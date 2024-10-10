Diversified Trust Co Makes New $827,000 Investment in The AES Co. (NYSE:AES)

Diversified Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of The AES Co. (NYSE:AES – Free Report) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 41,235 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $827,000.

Get AES alerts:

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of AES by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 27,122 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $477,000 after acquiring an additional 628 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its stake in shares of AES by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 44,433 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $781,000 after acquiring an additional 711 shares during the period. Rise Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of AES by 92.4% in the 2nd quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 1,499 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 720 shares during the period. Empirical Finance LLC raised its stake in shares of AES by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 18,185 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $326,000 after acquiring an additional 823 shares during the period. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. raised its stake in shares of AES by 102.3% in the 2nd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,776 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 898 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.13% of the company’s stock.

AES Price Performance

Shares of AES stock opened at $17.69 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $12.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.57 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.63, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The AES Co. has a 1-year low of $12.69 and a 1-year high of $22.21. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $17.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.35.

AES Announces Dividend

AES ( NYSE:AES Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $2.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.22 billion. AES had a net margin of 6.07% and a return on equity of 32.74%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.21 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that The AES Co. will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 1st were issued a $0.1725 dividend. This represents a $0.69 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 1st. AES’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 95.83%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AES has been the topic of a number of research reports. Barclays cut their target price on shares of AES from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of AES in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI raised shares of AES to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, AES presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $21.50.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on AES

AES Company Profile

(Free Report)

The AES Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified power generation and utility company in the United States and internationally. The company owns and/or operates power plants to generate and sell power to customers, such as utilities, industrial users, and other intermediaries; owns and/or operates utilities to generate or purchase, distribute, transmit, and sell electricity to end-user customers in the residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental sectors; and generates and sells electricity on the wholesale market.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AES? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The AES Co. (NYSE:AES – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for AES Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AES and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.