Diversified Trust Co Makes New $827,000 Investment in The AES Co. (NYSE:AES)

Diversified Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of The AES Co. (NYSE:AES – Free Report) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 41,235 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $827,000.
A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of AES by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 27,122 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $477,000 after acquiring an additional 628 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its stake in shares of AES by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 44,433 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $781,000 after acquiring an additional 711 shares during the period. Rise Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of AES by 92.4% in the 2nd quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 1,499 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 720 shares during the period. Empirical Finance LLC raised its stake in shares of AES by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 18,185 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $326,000 after acquiring an additional 823 shares during the period. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. raised its stake in shares of AES by 102.3% in the 2nd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,776 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 898 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.13% of the company’s stock.
AES Price Performance
Shares of AES stock opened at $17.69 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $12.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.57 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.63, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The AES Co. has a 1-year low of $12.69 and a 1-year high of $22.21. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $17.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.35.
AES Announces Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 1st were issued a $0.1725 dividend. This represents a $0.69 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 1st. AES’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 95.83%.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
AES has been the topic of a number of research reports. Barclays cut their target price on shares of AES from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of AES in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI raised shares of AES to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, AES presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $21.50.
AES Company Profile
The AES Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified power generation and utility company in the United States and internationally. The company owns and/or operates power plants to generate and sell power to customers, such as utilities, industrial users, and other intermediaries; owns and/or operates utilities to generate or purchase, distribute, transmit, and sell electricity to end-user customers in the residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental sectors; and generates and sells electricity on the wholesale market.
