Diversified Trust Co Purchases 2,569 Shares of Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. (NYSE:TPH)

Diversified Trust Co increased its position in shares of Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. (NYSE:TPH – Free Report) by 19.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,877 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,569 shares during the quarter. Diversified Trust Co’s holdings in Tri Pointe Homes were worth $719,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its stake in shares of Tri Pointe Homes by 132.8% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 122,337 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,730,000 after acquiring an additional 69,789 shares in the last quarter. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd purchased a new stake in Tri Pointe Homes during the 1st quarter worth approximately $834,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its position in Tri Pointe Homes by 64.7% during the 1st quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 83,261 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,219,000 after purchasing an additional 32,717 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in Tri Pointe Homes by 3,110.4% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 107,710 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,012,000 after purchasing an additional 104,355 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Forge First Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Tri Pointe Homes during the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,156,000. Institutional investors own 97.01% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TPH has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Evercore ISI raised shares of Tri Pointe Homes to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Tri Pointe Homes from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Zelman & Associates raised shares of Tri Pointe Homes from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $43.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 17th. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $42.00 target price on shares of Tri Pointe Homes in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Tri Pointe Homes from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Tri Pointe Homes has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $47.25.

Tri Pointe Homes Stock Up 0.1 %

TPH stock opened at $43.69 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.29. The company has a market capitalization of $4.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29. Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. has a 12 month low of $24.18 and a 12 month high of $47.78.

Tri Pointe Homes (NYSE:TPH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The construction company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.16. Tri Pointe Homes had a net margin of 10.28% and a return on equity of 14.03%. The business had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.60 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. will post 4.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Tri Pointe Homes

In related news, CFO Glenn J. Keeler sold 24,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.16, for a total value of $1,117,072.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 149,108 shares in the company, valued at $6,882,825.28. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Tri Pointe Homes news, General Counsel David Ch Lee sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.28, for a total transaction of $221,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 85,792 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,798,869.76. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Glenn J. Keeler sold 24,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.16, for a total transaction of $1,117,072.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 149,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,882,825.28. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

About Tri Pointe Homes

Tri Pointe Homes, Inc engages in the design, construction, and sale of single-family attached and detached homes in the United States. The company operates through a portfolio of six regional home building brands comprising Maracay in Arizona; Pardee Homes in California and Nevada; Quadrant Homes in Washington; Trendmaker Homes in Texas; TRI Pointe Homes in California, Colorado, and the Carolinas; and Winchester Homes in Maryland and Northern Virginia.

