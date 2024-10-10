Diversified Trust Co Purchases 76 Shares of CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR)

Diversified Trust Co raised its position in shares of CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR – Free Report) by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,498 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the quarter. Diversified Trust Co’s holdings in CyberArk Software were worth $728,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. First Dallas Securities Inc. boosted its position in CyberArk Software by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. First Dallas Securities Inc. now owns 1,600 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $425,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI grew its stake in shares of CyberArk Software by 42.2% in the 2nd quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI now owns 182 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of CyberArk Software by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC now owns 1,940 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $530,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. George Kaiser Family Foundation grew its stake in shares of CyberArk Software by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. George Kaiser Family Foundation now owns 12,432 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,399,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fulton Bank N.A. grew its stake in shares of CyberArk Software by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 2,151 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $588,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. 91.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CYBR stock opened at $288.50 on Thursday. CyberArk Software Ltd. has a 52-week low of $154.76 and a 52-week high of $294.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.19 billion, a PE ratio of -450.78 and a beta of 1.12. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $273.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $259.37.

CyberArk Software ( NASDAQ:CYBR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The technology company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $224.71 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $219.06 million. CyberArk Software had a negative return on equity of 0.21% and a negative net margin of 1.53%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 27.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.58) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that CyberArk Software Ltd. will post -1.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CYBR has been the topic of several recent research reports. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $310.00 price target on shares of CyberArk Software in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Wedbush increased their price target on CyberArk Software from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 price target on shares of CyberArk Software in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $300.00 price target on shares of CyberArk Software in a report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on CyberArk Software in a report on Friday, September 20th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $328.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $297.84.

CyberArk Software Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and sells software-based identity security solutions and services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. Its solutions include Privileged Access Manager, which offers risk-based credential security and session; Vendor Privileged Access Manager combines Privileged Access Manager and Remote Access to provide secure access to third-party vendors; Dynamic Privileged Access, a SaaS solution that provides just-in-time access to Linux Virtual Machines; Endpoint Privilege Manager, a SaaS solution that secures privileges on the endpoint; and Secure Desktop, a solution that protects access to endpoints.

