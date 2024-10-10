Diversified Trust Co Purchases New Stake in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV)

Diversified Trust Co bought a new position in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 3,001 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $711,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in IQVIA in the first quarter worth $31,000. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its position in IQVIA by 733.3% in the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 125 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the period. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in IQVIA in the first quarter worth $32,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in IQVIA in the second quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in IQVIA in the second quarter worth $29,000. 89.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other IQVIA news, insider Eric Sherbet sold 1,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $246.33, for a total transaction of $320,229.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 19,536 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,812,302.88. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

IQV has been the topic of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on IQVIA from $260.00 to $288.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Argus raised IQVIA to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Truist Financial raised their price target on IQVIA from $292.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. UBS Group raised their price target on IQVIA from $295.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on IQVIA from $251.00 to $256.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 20th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $266.67.

IQVIA Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of IQV opened at $228.79 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $240.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $232.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.49. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $167.42 and a 1-year high of $261.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80.

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 22nd. The medical research company reported $2.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.57 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $3.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.79 billion. IQVIA had a return on equity of 28.59% and a net margin of 9.39%. IQVIA’s revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.22 EPS. Analysts expect that IQVIA Holdings Inc. will post 10.25 earnings per share for the current year.

IQVIA Company Profile

IQVIA Holdings Inc engages in the provision of advanced analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

