Diversified Trust Co Reduces Holdings in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN)

Diversified Trust Co lessened its position in shares of Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN – Free Report) by 7.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,083 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 248 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co’s holdings in Align Technology were worth $784,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ALGN. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Align Technology by 178.7% during the 4th quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 155,323 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $42,559,000 after purchasing an additional 99,584 shares during the period. Power Corp of Canada bought a new stake in shares of Align Technology during the 4th quarter valued at $263,000. Pitcairn Co. raised its stake in shares of Align Technology by 34.7% during the 4th quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 13,504 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,700,000 after purchasing an additional 3,480 shares during the period. Bares Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Align Technology by 22.6% during the 4th quarter. Bares Capital Management Inc. now owns 567,710 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $155,553,000 after purchasing an additional 104,799 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Align Technology by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Brown Capital Management LLC now owns 29,466 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $8,074,000 after purchasing an additional 363 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.43% of the company’s stock.

ALGN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on Align Technology from $370.00 to $325.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Align Technology from $328.00 to $310.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. StockNews.com upgraded Align Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $315.00 target price on shares of Align Technology in a research note on Friday, September 13th. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their target price on Align Technology from $280.00 to $270.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Align Technology presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $303.13.

In related news, Director C Raymond Larkin, Jr. bought 6,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $235.33 per share, for a total transaction of $1,529,645.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 28,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,647,366.51. The trade was a 0.00 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.62% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

ALGN opened at $233.79 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $233.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $258.26. Align Technology, Inc. has a 12-month low of $176.34 and a 12-month high of $335.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.52, a PEG ratio of 5.77 and a beta of 1.64.

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.32 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. Align Technology had a return on equity of 14.07% and a net margin of 11.34%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.73 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Align Technology, Inc. will post 7.61 EPS for the current year.

Align Technology, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets Invisalign clear aligners, and iTero intraoral scanners and services for orthodontists and general practitioner dentists in the United States, Switzerland, and internationally. The company's Clear Aligner segment offers comprehensive products, including Invisalign comprehensive package that addresses the orthodontic needs of younger patients, such as mandibular advancement, compliance indicators, and compensation for tooth eruption; and Invisalign First Phase I and Invisalign First Comprehensive Phase 2 package for younger patients generally between the ages of six and ten years, which is a mixture of primary/baby and permanent teeth.

