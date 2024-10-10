Diversified Trust Co Sells 12,600 Shares of The Baldwin Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRP)

Diversified Trust Co trimmed its holdings in The Baldwin Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRP – Free Report) by 33.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 25,200 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,600 shares during the quarter. Diversified Trust Co’s holdings in The Baldwin Insurance Group were worth $823,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in BRP. Driehaus Capital Management LLC increased its position in The Baldwin Insurance Group by 53.7% during the 2nd quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 931,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,057,000 after purchasing an additional 325,751 shares during the period. Confluence Investment Management LLC increased its position in The Baldwin Insurance Group by 178.6% during the 2nd quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 345,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,265,000 after purchasing an additional 221,668 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its position in The Baldwin Insurance Group by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 3,083,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,364,000 after purchasing an additional 157,631 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in The Baldwin Insurance Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $5,177,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in The Baldwin Insurance Group by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,107,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,697,000 after purchasing an additional 111,662 shares during the period. 70.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of BRP stock opened at $50.58 on Thursday. The Baldwin Insurance Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $17.33 and a 12 month high of $33.03. The stock has a market cap of $5.95 billion, a PE ratio of -54.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $46.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.48.

BRP Group, Inc operates as an independent insurance distribution firm that delivers insurance and risk management solutions in the United States. It operates through three segments: Insurance Advisory Solutions; Underwriting, Capacity & Technology Solutions; and Mainstreet Insurance Solutions. The Insurance Advisory Solutions segment provides commercial risk management, employee benefits, and private risk management solutions for businesses and high-net-worth individuals, as well as their families.

