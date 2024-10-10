Diversified Trust Co Sells 2,969 Shares of Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN)

Diversified Trust Co decreased its holdings in shares of Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN – Free Report) by 14.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 16,964 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 2,969 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co’s holdings in Urban Outfitters were worth $650,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Quarry LP grew its position in shares of Urban Outfitters by 1,825.0% during the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 924 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 876 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. bought a new stake in shares of Urban Outfitters during the 2nd quarter valued at $42,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Urban Outfitters during the 2nd quarter valued at $48,000. Innealta Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Urban Outfitters during the 2nd quarter valued at $70,000. Finally, CWM LLC grew its position in shares of Urban Outfitters by 165.6% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,085 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.61% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

URBN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Telsey Advisory Group downgraded shares of Urban Outfitters from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $49.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of Urban Outfitters from $35.00 to $34.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Urban Outfitters from $52.00 to $43.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. StockNews.com cut shares of Urban Outfitters from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 28th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of Urban Outfitters from $52.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.30.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Harry S. Cherken, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.30, for a total transaction of $241,500.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 565,296 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,303,796.80. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Tricia D. Smith sold 11,730 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.29, for a total transaction of $413,951.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Harry S. Cherken, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.30, for a total transaction of $241,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 565,296 shares in the company, valued at $27,303,796.80. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 31.80% of the company’s stock.

Urban Outfitters Stock Down 1.4 %

Shares of URBN stock opened at $36.19 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $3.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.56, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.49. Urban Outfitters, Inc. has a 52 week low of $31.29 and a 52 week high of $48.90. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $40.75.

Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 21st. The apparel retailer reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.34 billion. Urban Outfitters had a net margin of 5.83% and a return on equity of 15.49%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.10 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Urban Outfitters, Inc. will post 3.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Urban Outfitters Company Profile

Urban Outfitters, Inc engages in the retail and wholesale of general consumer products. The company operates through three segments: Retail, Wholesale, and Nuuly. It operates Urban Outfitters stores, which offer women's and men's fashion apparel, activewear, intimates, footwear, accessories, home goods, electronics, and beauty products for young adults aged 18 to 28; and Anthropologie stores that provide women's apparel, accessories, intimates, shoes, and home furnishings, as well as gifts, decorative items, and beauty and wellness products for women aged 28 to 45.

