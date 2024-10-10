Diversified Trust Co Sells 83 Shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL)

Diversified Trust Co decreased its position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Free Report) by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,683 shares of the company’s stock after selling 83 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $660,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of QUAL. Halpern Financial Inc. acquired a new position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the third quarter valued at $26,000. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the first quarter valued at about $37,000. Unique Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the second quarter valued at about $37,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the second quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, City State Bank raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 123.7% during the first quarter. City State Bank now owns 255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the period.

Shares of BATS QUAL opened at $180.61 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $174.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $169.19. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a 1-year low of $71.96 and a 1-year high of $88.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.03 and a beta of 1.03.

The iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (QUAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks, selected and weighted by high ROE, stable earnings growth and low debt\u002Fequity, relative to peers in each sector.

