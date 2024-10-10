Diversified Trust Co Takes $807,000 Position in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU)

Diversified Trust Co bought a new stake in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 6,664 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $807,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cullinan Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Prudential Financial by 2,355.0% in the first quarter. Cullinan Associates Inc. now owns 151,598 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $17,798,000 after purchasing an additional 145,423 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI raised its holdings in shares of Prudential Financial by 44.9% during the first quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 230,044 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,327,000 after acquiring an additional 71,274 shares in the last quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC acquired a new stake in Prudential Financial during the fourth quarter valued at $1,087,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Prudential Financial in the 4th quarter worth about $761,000. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management raised its stake in shares of Prudential Financial by 1,635.0% during the 1st quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 87,201 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,237,000 after purchasing an additional 82,175 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.83% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently commented on PRU shares. Argus upgraded Prudential Financial to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Prudential Financial from $118.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Prudential Financial from $121.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Prudential Financial from $123.00 to $122.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on Prudential Financial from $143.00 to $141.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $123.92.

Prudential Financial Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE PRU opened at $122.13 on Thursday. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a 12 month low of $87.95 and a 12 month high of $128.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The company has a market cap of $43.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.77, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.30. The business’s 50 day moving average is $116.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $117.02.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The financial services provider reported $3.39 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.43 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $13.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.78 billion. Prudential Financial had a net margin of 4.86% and a return on equity of 16.00%. On average, equities analysts expect that Prudential Financial, Inc. will post 13.29 EPS for the current year.

Prudential Financial Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 20th were given a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.26%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 20th. Prudential Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 88.44%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Caroline Feeney sold 1,110 shares of Prudential Financial stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.97, for a total transaction of $133,166.70. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,220,694.75. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Ann M. Kappler sold 2,839 shares of Prudential Financial stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.43, for a total transaction of $322,027.77. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,648,705.05. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Caroline Feeney sold 1,110 shares of Prudential Financial stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.97, for a total value of $133,166.70. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,175 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,220,694.75. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.31% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Prudential Financial Profile

(Free Report)

Prudential Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through PGIM, Retirement Strategies, Group Insurance, Individual Life, and International Businesses segments.

Featured Stories

