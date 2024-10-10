Diversified Trust Co Takes Position in Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ)

Diversified Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 1,637 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $704,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Bayesian Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in Domino’s Pizza by 701.3% during the 1st quarter. Bayesian Capital Management LP now owns 4,800 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,385,000 after purchasing an additional 4,201 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Domino’s Pizza by 34.9% during the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 4,950 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,460,000 after purchasing an additional 1,280 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Domino’s Pizza by 107.2% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 444,780 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $221,003,000 after purchasing an additional 230,090 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in Domino’s Pizza by 866.4% during the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 49,846 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $25,737,000 after purchasing an additional 44,688 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Domino’s Pizza by 18.7% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 55,438 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $27,518,000 after purchasing an additional 8,744 shares during the last quarter. 94.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Domino’s Pizza stock opened at $412.89 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.40 billion, a PE ratio of 26.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.86. Domino’s Pizza, Inc. has a twelve month low of $332.13 and a twelve month high of $542.75. The company has a 50 day moving average of $421.97 and a 200-day moving average of $470.24.

Domino’s Pizza ( NYSE:DPZ Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The restaurant operator reported $4.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.68 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.10 billion. Domino’s Pizza had a net margin of 12.42% and a negative return on equity of 14.22%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.08 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Domino’s Pizza, Inc. will post 16.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th were given a $1.51 dividend. This represents a $6.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 13th. Domino’s Pizza’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.43%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on DPZ shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a report on Thursday, June 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $612.00 price target for the company. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $525.00 to $510.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th. Guggenheim dropped their target price on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $485.00 to $460.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. Loop Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $419.00 target price on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a research note on Friday, September 20th. Finally, Baird R W raised shares of Domino’s Pizza from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $504.03.

Domino’s Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. It offers pizzas under the Domino’s brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.

