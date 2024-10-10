Diversified Trust Co Takes Position in Maximus, Inc. (NYSE:MMS)

Diversified Trust Co bought a new stake in Maximus, Inc. (NYSE:MMS – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 8,332 shares of the health services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $776,000.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rise Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Maximus by 1,445.0% in the first quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 309 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in shares of Maximus by 224.5% in the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 344 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in Maximus by 201.5% in the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 392 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares during the period. Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda purchased a new position in Maximus in the fourth quarter valued at $52,000. Finally, Archer Investment Corp boosted its holdings in Maximus by 8,788.9% in the second quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 800 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 791 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.21% of the company’s stock.
In related news, insider Michelle F. Link sold 1,363 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.56, for a total value of $126,159.28. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 6,567 shares in the company, valued at $607,841.52. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.
Maximus (NYSE:MMS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The health services provider reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.29 billion. Maximus had a return on equity of 20.91% and a net margin of 5.59%. Maximus’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.78 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Maximus, Inc. will post 6.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 15th. Maximus’s payout ratio is currently 31.50%.
Maximus, Inc operates as a provider of government services in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Federal Services, U.S. Services, and Outside the U.S. The U.S. Services segment offers program eligibility support and enrollment; centralized multilingual customer contact centers, multichannel, and digital self-service options for enrollment; application assistance and independent health plan choice counseling; beneficiary outreach, education, eligibility, enrollment, and redeterminations; and person-centered independent disability, long-term sick, and other health assessments.
