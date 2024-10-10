DNP Select Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:DNP) Shares Sold by Sovereign Financial Group Inc.

Sovereign Financial Group Inc. lessened its holdings in DNP Select Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:DNP – Free Report) by 13.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,515 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 4,600 shares during the period. Sovereign Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in DNP Select Income Fund were worth $296,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Fortis Group Advisors LLC increased its stake in DNP Select Income Fund by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC now owns 3,000 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the period. EdgeRock Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of DNP Select Income Fund during the 2nd quarter worth about $49,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of DNP Select Income Fund by 13.5% in the 2nd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 9,647 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 1,150 shares in the last quarter. Saxon Interests Inc. purchased a new position in shares of DNP Select Income Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at $82,000. Finally, GEM Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in DNP Select Income Fund during the 2nd quarter worth $83,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.51% of the company’s stock.

DNP Select Income Fund stock opened at $9.49 on Thursday. DNP Select Income Fund Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.02 and a fifty-two week high of $10.04. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.94.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 31st will be issued a $0.065 dividend. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 31st.

DNP Select Income Fund Inc is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched by Virtus Investment Partners, Inc The fund is managed by Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. For the fixed income portion, the fund invests in bonds.

