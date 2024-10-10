DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU) Sets New 12-Month High – Should You Buy?

DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $67.28 and last traded at $67.28, with a volume of 113341 shares. The stock had previously closed at $62.78.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on DocuSign from $55.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 6th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of DocuSign from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 6th. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of DocuSign from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 6th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $84.00 price objective on shares of DocuSign in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on DocuSign from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.40.

DocuSign Trading Up 3.5 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $14.18 billion, a PE ratio of 133.17, a P/E/G ratio of 6.37 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $57.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $56.59.

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 5th. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $736.03 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $727.20 million. DocuSign had a return on equity of 16.18% and a net margin of 34.56%. The company’s revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.09 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that DocuSign, Inc. will post 0.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at DocuSign

In related news, insider Robert Chatwani sold 14,799 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.46, for a total transaction of $820,752.54. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 70,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,923,684.08. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, insider Robert Chatwani sold 14,799 shares of DocuSign stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.46, for a total value of $820,752.54. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 70,748 shares in the company, valued at $3,923,684.08. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Allan C. Thygesen sold 7,648 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.47, for a total transaction of $477,770.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 115,589 shares in the company, valued at $7,220,844.83. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 410,502 shares of company stock worth $21,963,248. 1.66% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On DocuSign

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Dakota Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of DocuSign by 0.8% in the second quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 23,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,232,000 after buying an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Sovereign Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of DocuSign by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Sovereign Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co boosted its position in shares of DocuSign by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 18,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,008,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of DocuSign by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC now owns 3,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the period. Finally, Optimist Retirement Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of DocuSign by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. Optimist Retirement Group LLC now owns 4,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.64% of the company’s stock.

DocuSign Company Profile

DocuSign, Inc provides electronic signature solution in the United States and internationally. The company provides e-signature solution that enables sending and signing of agreements on various devices; Contract Lifecycle Management (CLM), which automates workflows across the entire agreement process; Document Generation streamlines the process of generating new, custom agreements; and Gen for Salesforce, which allows sales representatives to automatically generate agreements with a few clicks from within Salesforce.

See Also

