Domino’s Pizza Enterprises Limited (ASX:DMP) Insider Ursula (Uschi) Schreiber Acquires 600 Shares of Stock

Domino’s Pizza Enterprises Limited (ASX:DMP – Get Free Report) insider Ursula (Uschi) Schreiber acquired 600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of A$34.50 ($23.31) per share, for a total transaction of A$20,700.00 ($13,986.49).

The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 236.94.

The business also recently disclosed a Final dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 24th were given a dividend of $0.504 per share. This represents a yield of 1.63%. This is a boost from Domino’s Pizza Enterprises’s previous Final dividend of $0.43. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Sunday, August 25th. Domino’s Pizza Enterprises’s payout ratio is 102.91%.

Domino's Pizza Enterprises Limited operates retail food outlets. The company holds franchise rights for the Domino's brand in Australia, New Zealand, Belgium, France, the Netherlands, Japan, Cambodia, Germany, Luxembourg, Denmark, Taiwan, Malaysia, and Singapore. It operates various stores.

