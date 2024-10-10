DoorDash, Inc. (NASDAQ:DASH) Shares Purchased by Fulton Bank N.A.

Fulton Bank N.A. grew its holdings in DoorDash, Inc. (NASDAQ:DASH – Free Report) by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,007 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the period. Fulton Bank N.A.’s holdings in DoorDash were worth $429,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. ORG Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of DoorDash by 2,108.3% in the first quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 265 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of DoorDash during the second quarter worth $32,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of DoorDash by 82.0% during the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 293 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of DoorDash during the first quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc grew its stake in shares of DoorDash by 340.8% during the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 335 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.64% of the company’s stock.

DASH has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $125.00 target price (up previously from $115.00) on shares of DoorDash in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of DoorDash from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $177.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. BTIG Research upgraded shares of DoorDash from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $155.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. Roth Mkm boosted their target price on shares of DoorDash from $118.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of DoorDash from $127.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $146.91.

In other DoorDash news, CEO Tony Xu sold 54,166 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.06, for a total transaction of $7,586,489.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Shona L. Brown sold 5,005 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $600,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 65,186 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,822,320. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Tony Xu sold 54,166 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.06, for a total transaction of $7,586,489.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 231,503 shares of company stock valued at $28,709,563 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 7.92% of the company’s stock.

DASH stock opened at $142.65 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $131.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $122.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.33 billion, a PE ratio of -132.08, a P/E/G ratio of 295.70 and a beta of 1.70. DoorDash, Inc. has a 12 month low of $69.90 and a 12 month high of $146.36.

DoorDash (NASDAQ:DASH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.29). The firm had revenue of $2.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.54 billion. DoorDash had a negative net margin of 4.24% and a negative return on equity of 5.91%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.44) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that DoorDash, Inc. will post 0.01 earnings per share for the current year.

DoorDash, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a commerce platform that connects merchants, consumers, and independent contractors in the United States and internationally. The company operates DoorDash Marketplace and Wolt Marketplace, which provide various services, such as customer acquisition, demand generation, order fulfillment, merchandising, payment processing, and customer support.

