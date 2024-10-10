DoubleDown Interactive Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:DDI) Shares Bought by Renaissance Technologies LLC

Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in DoubleDown Interactive Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:DDI – Free Report) by 81.6% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 40,500 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 18,200 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in DoubleDown Interactive were worth $529,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get DoubleDown Interactive alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on DDI. Northland Securities lifted their price target on DoubleDown Interactive from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. Wedbush lifted their price target on DoubleDown Interactive from $14.75 to $16.25 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. Finally, B. Riley lifted their price target on DoubleDown Interactive from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th.

Check Out Our Latest Report on DoubleDown Interactive

DoubleDown Interactive Stock Performance

NASDAQ DDI opened at $14.15 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $13.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $701.17 million, a P/E ratio of 6.58 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 18.68 and a current ratio of 18.68. DoubleDown Interactive Co., Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $6.95 and a fifty-two week high of $16.75.

DoubleDown Interactive (NASDAQ:DDI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 12th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $88.24 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $83.87 million. DoubleDown Interactive had a return on equity of 15.62% and a net margin of 34.85%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.49 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that DoubleDown Interactive Co., Ltd. will post 2.35 earnings per share for the current year.

About DoubleDown Interactive

(Free Report)

DoubleDown Interactive Co, Ltd. engages in the development and publishing of casual games and mobile applications in South Korea. It publishes digital gaming content on mobile and web platforms. The company offers DoubleDown Casino, DoubleDown Classic, DoubleDown Fort Knox, and cash me out games, as well as sells in-game virtual chips.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DDI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DoubleDown Interactive Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:DDI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for DoubleDown Interactive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DoubleDown Interactive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.