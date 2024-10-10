DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) Shares Acquired by City Holding Co.

City Holding Co. increased its stake in shares of DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Free Report) by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,357 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. City Holding Co.’s holdings in DTE Energy were worth $945,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in shares of DTE Energy by 25.9% during the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 5,917 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $760,000 after purchasing an additional 1,216 shares in the last quarter. Czech National Bank grew its position in DTE Energy by 6.9% during the third quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 42,172 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,415,000 after buying an additional 2,739 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its holdings in DTE Energy by 8.6% in the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 3,947 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $507,000 after buying an additional 313 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its position in shares of DTE Energy by 44.4% in the second quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 3,194 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $355,000 after acquiring an additional 982 shares during the period. Finally, Sanctuary Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DTE Energy during the 2nd quarter worth about $2,736,000. 76.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on DTE. Mizuho lifted their price target on DTE Energy from $121.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. Bank of America upped their target price on DTE Energy from $131.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of DTE Energy from $121.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of DTE Energy from $130.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 30th. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of DTE Energy from $120.00 to $137.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $129.42.

Shares of DTE Energy stock opened at $124.52 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $124.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $116.41. The company has a market cap of $25.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.38, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.69. DTE Energy has a one year low of $92.58 and a one year high of $129.53.

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The utilities provider reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.22. DTE Energy had a return on equity of 12.18% and a net margin of 11.18%. The business had revenue of $2.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.65 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.99 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that DTE Energy will post 6.7 EPS for the current year.

DTE Energy Company engages in the utility operations. The company's Electric segment generates, purchases, distributes, and sells electricity to various residential, commercial, and industrial customers in southeastern Michigan. It generates electricity through coal-fired plants, hydroelectric pumped storage, and nuclear plants, as well as wind and solar assets.

